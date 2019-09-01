Last night at AEW All Out, referee Audrey Edwards made history as being the first female official in a main event of a world championship match. Now today Audrey Edwards has shared the news that AEW has hired her as a full-time referee.

In her tweet, Edwards explained that it was a long time coming, but she needed to finish up her previous job beforehand.

Her full quote was, "Yesterday was huge, but today is too! Today I'm officially a full-time referee for @AEWrestling. This was a long time coming, but I needed to close the doors on my previous job before saying anything. Now I yell at people to pay my bills. What is life?"

After that, she then sent out another tweet, "I can't thank @AEWrestling enough for the opportunities they've already given me. I have never been happier. Matt, Nick, Cody, Brandi, Kenny, Tony, everybody...they are all the most wonderful people! See you in DC on October 2nd on @AEWonTNT."

Yesterday was huge, but today is too! Today I'm officially a full-time referee for @AEWrestling.



This was a long time coming, but I needed to close the doors on my previous job before saying anything. Now I yell at people to pay my bills. What is life?



?? : @Y2jimbob pic.twitter.com/OdPanNGrda — Aubrey Edwards ?????? Gearl Hebner (@RefAubrey) September 1, 2019