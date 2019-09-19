- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode, featuring Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala in the first NXT UK British Rounds match, Rhea Ripley vs. Debbie Keitel, Tyson T-Bone vs. Travis Banks, Kenny Williams vs. Joseph Conners, and more.

- WWE RAW announcer Renee Young turns 34 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco turns 73 and former WWE Superstar Eva Marie turns 35.

- The Bella Twins will be hosting their first live podcast next Wednesday, September 25 from Copper Blues Live in Phoenix, Arizona. Their guest will be actor Frankie Muniz. They tweeted the following on going live with their podcast: