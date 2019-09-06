Fox officials are said to be very high on Renee Young, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Renee is set to host the weekly WWE studio show on FS1, which will air each Tuesday night. The Observer described the studio show as the weekly WWE version of UFC Tonight.

We noted before that even the announce teams will be exclusive to RAW and SmackDown after the big fall changes are made. It was reported that Fox being high up on Renee could lead to her being exclusive to SmackDown, but that is still up in the air. Renee currently calls RAW action with Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

There's no word yet on what brand Graves will end up on, but it's believed that he won't be calling both shows.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

