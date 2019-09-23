E! has revealed the synopsis for the first four episodes of the ninth season of WWE's Total Divas.

It was confirmed that the Carmella - Corey Graves relationship will be covered on the show. Ronda Rousey, who is joining the cast this season, will also be prominently featured.

Total Divas returned to TV on Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm ET on the E! network. Below are the previews for the first four episodes:

October 2, The Baddest Women on the Planet: On the explosive season premiere of Total Divas, Ronda Rousey makes her debut in a way you've never seen her before. Balancing her badass life in the ring and peaceful life at home at Browsey Acres with her husband, Ronda struggles with the pressures of when she's going to be a mother and put her career on hold.

October 9, All Is Fair In Love and War: Carmella's new relationship is exposed and implicated as an affair; Sonya wins back her ex-girlfriend just in time to celebrate Pride where Sonya will be featured on her very own float; Natalya seeks to live on in her dad's legacy.

October 16, Rowdy Ronda: Ronda Rousey invites Natalya to enjoy the simple life on her farm; Sonya attempts to start a feud with Ronda; Trinity performs in an underwater mermaid show; Carmella invites her new boyfriend, Corey Graves, to her 80s themed housewarming party.

October 23, Damage Control: Tensions run high as Ronda Rousey makes bold moves to shake up the women's division; Trinity steps up to host her first ever girls' trip to Florida; Carmella visits Corey's hometown for the first time since their relationship was exposed.