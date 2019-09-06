In a first-time WWE matchup, Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one against Gran Metalik next week on Raw. WWE announced on their social media channels the matchup between both luchadors.

Mysterio had teased retiring several weeks ago on RAW, however his son Dominic convinced him to continue wrestling. Mysterio cut a promo last week thanking his son for helping him chase his dreams. He went on to say that he's not done just yet as he has a lot more to accomplish in the ring.

It has been previously reported that Rey's promo last week was not heavily scripted and he utilized the old bullet points style for the interview.

Monday's Raw takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.