- Above is new behind-the-scenes footage of WWE NXT Superstar Reina Gonzalez from the recent NXT Road Trip live event tour of Texas, where Reina is from. Gonzalez gets emotional when talking about how her family drove hours to see her perform, and how much that means to her.

Gonzalez teamed with Rachael Evers for a win over Jessi Kamea and Lacey Lane at the June 21 NXT live event from Houston, Texas. The same match took place the next night in Dallas, TX.

- WWE stock was down 4.31% today, closing at $70.39 per share. Today's high was $73.90 and the low was $70.04.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair pulled out of the Arkansas Comic Con in Little Rock this past weekend, but F4Wonline.com reports that the cancellation was not health related. It appears that Flair backed out of the appearance due to some sort of travel issue, but that wasn't confirmed.

As seen below, Flair was scheduled to appear on Saturday but the convention announced on Friday that he was not going to be able to make it. They noted at 1:35pm that they just received the word from Flair's agent. Refunds for the $60 autographs, $60 selfies and $100 combo tickets were given to fans.