WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with TMZ Sports and revealed he's signed a deal with Adidas.

"Ready for the good news?" Flair asked, "Adidas thinks I'm 'The Man.' I signed a deal with them, and we're fixin' to make Nike the second brand. It's not gonna be Air Jordan anymore, it's gonna be Air Flair, and I can't jump. It's gonna be Adidas, Wooo!"

When asked for details, Flair said he couldn't talk about it at the moment.

Earlier this week, Flair also spoke to TMZ Sports about filling for the right to "The Man" on August 26.