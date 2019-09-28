The Cauliflower Alley Club announced today that Rick Bognar passed away at 49 on September 20. Bognar was known in WWE as the "Fake Razor Ramon" and as Big Titan in Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling.

Below is CAC's statement that they posted on Twitter:

"The CAC would like to pass our condolences to the family and friends of Rick Bognar aka Big Titan from FMW and "Fake Razor Ramon" in the WWF. Per his brother, Rick passed away suddenly at the age of 49 back on the 20th of September. A great speaker, he will be sorely missed."