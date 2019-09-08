On last week's RAW, Ricochet took on Samoa Joe in the King of the Ring tournament with the winner headed to the semis to face Baron Corbin. Near the end of the match, both Superstars came crashing off the second rope to the mat and pinned each other. The ruling after the match was both Ricochet and Joe would advance to make it a triple threat against Corbin on this Monday's RAW.

Earlier today, Ricochet posted a photo of himself and Ali with the caption, "The Protectors of the #WWEUniverse. Out to show that #SuperheroesAreReal"

Corbin then responded, "Superheroes? You guys are more like the tiny action figures of the real thing."

Ali jumped into the conversation, "Yo Ricochet. Don't forget to tip this dude dressed like a waiter after you serve him on Monday."

Ricochet also responded to Corbin, reminding him of the loss he handed Corbin a couple weeks back, "Someone must have forgot bout that 'L' I gave 'em a couple weeks ago. Guess I'll have to remind him on Monday."

The King of the Ring finals will take place at next Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner of the RAW triple threat match will face either Elias or Chad Gable.

