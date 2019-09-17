Below are highlights from the latest episode of The Road to AEW on TNT:

* Riho talks about her opportunity at becoming the first ever AEW Women's World Champion on October 2 when she takes on Nyla Rose. Riho talks about feeding off the crowd and getting cheered by them. She notes that because of how she looks, others think she's weak, but her training was severe and she's taking on women in different weight classes throughout her whole career. Riho says she knows many who see the match-up will think Rose will win, but she has no fear going into the match. If anything, she just wants it to be a fair match, whether she wins or loses.

* Tony Schiavone in the AEW Control Center and hypes the upcoming October 2 AEW on TNT show. He says this week there will be an announcement regarding the tag team division. He then runs down all the matches on October 2: Cody vs. Sammy Guevara, Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the Women's Title, Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners, also MJF vs. Brandon Cutler.

* Schiavone then talks with MJF who calls him old and wonders who helped Tony escape the nursing home. MJF is then asked about facing Brandon Cutler and he does a spit take at the thought of having to take him on. MJF makes fun of Cutler crying when he received an AEW contract and called him "The Bucks' favorite." MJF says unlike Cutler, he is not average, and he's a winner. He wonders if Cutler really wants to embarrass himself on October 2. MJF says he's better than Cutler, and Cutler knows it.

* Schiavone then talks about the AEW Tag Team Tournament. First round: Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Lucha Brothers vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy, SCU vs. Best Friends, and The Dark Order gets a first round bye. The finals take place on October 30 in Charleston, West Virginia.