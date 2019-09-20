Ring of Honor announced two matches for Glory by Honor in New Orleans.

The first match announced was Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham. Years ago, Alex Shelley and Jonathan Gresham were in the faction Search and Destroy together.

The second match announced was ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Luke and PJ Hawx. Luke Hawk and Jay Briscoe last month were teammates for the CMLL Grand Prix in Mexico.

Glory By Honor in New Orleans will be on Saturday, October 12 at the Uno Lakefront Arena.

Below is the updated card for Glory by Honor:

* Final Battle No.1 Contender Semifinals and Finals

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe vs. Luke and PJ Hawx

* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham