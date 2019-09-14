NJPW Road to Destruction took place in Yamaguchi. In the main event, EVIL and Naito defeated Jay White and Gedo.

Below are the full results:

* Shota Umino (3-1) defeated Yuya Uemura (0-4) (Young Lions Match)

* Clark Connors (3-1) defeated Michael Richards (1-3) (Young Lions Match)

* Yota Tsuji, Ren Narita, and Yuji Nagata defeated Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks, and Manabu Nakanishi

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toa Henare, Togi Makabe, YOSHI-HASHI, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Bullet Club (Jado, Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga)

* Bullet Club (Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori) defeated Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, and Tomoaki Honma

* Suzuki-gun ( Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, Minoru Suzuki, and Zack Sabre Jr) defeated SHO, YOH, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Jushin Thunder Liger

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and SANADA) defeated CHAOS, (Rocky Romero, Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Naito and EVIL) defeated Bullet Club (Jay White and Gedo)