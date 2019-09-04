Earlier Ring of Honor announced the bracket for their No.1 Contender Tournament. The bracket is the following:

* PCO vs. Kenny King

* Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana

* Mark Haskins vs. Jay Lethal

* Jay Lethal vs. Bandido

PCO vs. Kenny King and Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana will take place at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on September 27 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. The day after on September 28, Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins and Jay Lethal vs. Bandido will take place at Death Before Dishonor Fallout at the same venue.

Both the semifinals and finals will take place in New Orleans at Glory By Honor on October 12. The event will take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

The winner of the tournament will go on to Final Battle to face the current ROH Champion, who at the moment is Matt Taven. Final Battle will take place on December 13 in Baltimore at the UMBC Event Center.