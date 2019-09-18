Ring of Honor has announced Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King for the Death Before Dishonor pre-show on Friday, Sept. 27.

The Death Before Dishonor pre-show will broadcast live at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on Facebook, YouTube, HonorClub, Fite TV, as well as all major cable and satellite providers.

The Death Before Dishonor PPV will start at 6 p.m. Pacific and is taking place at Sam Town's Live in Las Vegas.

Below is the updated card for Death Before Dishonor:

* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King (Pre-Show)

* The Bouncers vs. Silas Young and Vinny Marseglia (Barroom Brawl)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana (Final Battle No. 1 Contender Tournament First Round Match)

* PCO vs. Kenny King (Final Battle No. 1 Contender Tournament First Round Match)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Angelina Love (WOH World Championship Match)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams (ROH World Television Championship Match)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Lifeblood (ROH World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Matt Taven (c) vs. RUSH (ROH World Championship Match)