Ring of Honor has announced Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King for the Death Before Dishonor pre-show on Friday, Sept. 27.
The Death Before Dishonor pre-show will broadcast live at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on Facebook, YouTube, HonorClub, Fite TV, as well as all major cable and satellite providers.
The Death Before Dishonor PPV will start at 6 p.m. Pacific and is taking place at Sam Town's Live in Las Vegas.
Below is the updated card for Death Before Dishonor:
* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King (Pre-Show)
* The Bouncers vs. Silas Young and Vinny Marseglia (Barroom Brawl)
* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana (Final Battle No. 1 Contender Tournament First Round Match)
* PCO vs. Kenny King (Final Battle No. 1 Contender Tournament First Round Match)
* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Angelina Love (WOH World Championship Match)
* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams (ROH World Television Championship Match)
* The Briscoes (c) vs. Lifeblood (ROH World Tag Team Championship Match)
* Matt Taven (c) vs. RUSH (ROH World Championship Match)
