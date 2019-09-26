ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV will take place tomorrow from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage beginning at 8:30 for the pre-show, which will stream on ROH's social media channels, FITE, HonorClub, and TV/Satellite. The main card begins at 9 pm ET on FITE, HonorClub, and traditional PPV.
The event will feature Matt Taven defending the ROH World Championship against Rush. Also, the TV, Tag Team, and Women of Honor titles will be defended. Below is the full card.
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Taven (c) vs. Rush
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs Bandido and Mark Haskins
WOH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Kelly Klein (c) vs. Angelina Love
NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TOURNAMENT MATCH
PCO vs. Kenny King
NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TOURNAMENT MATCH
Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana
ANYTHING GOES BARROOM BRAWL
The Bounces vs. Silas Young and Vinny Marseglia
Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham
PRE-SHOW
Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King