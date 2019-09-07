ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place on September 28 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. The show will be headlined by ROH World Champion Matt Taven defending against Rush.

Below is the rest of the card so far:

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Rush (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs Bandido and Mark Haskins (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

The next night ROH will hold its next TV tapings at the same venue. The show will feature the beginning of the number one contender tournament for the ROH World Championship.

