A recap is shown of Matt Taven defeating Alex Shelley in Toronto to retain the ROH World Championship before being confronted by Rush.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to some highlights of Rush defeating Dalton Castle in Toronto.

Quinn McKay interviews Jonathan Gresham backstage. McKay asks what Gresham is feeling going into his match with Lifeblood. Gresham says that he thinks McKay should go to talk to Jay about that as we head into a commercial.

Quinn McKay interviews Jay Lethal backstage. McKay talks about Gresham having told her to talk to him about their match with Lifeblood. Lethal says Gresham is a little worried because what's at stake is so important. Lethal talks about how neither of them have been Ring Of Honor Tag Champions. Lethal says that's something they really want to do. Lethal promises that they will win tag team gold.

The Top Prospect Tournament bracket is shown. Dante Caballero will face Joe Keys, while Brian Johnson will face Austin Gunn with the winners facing each other in the semifinals. Haitian Sensation will face Ken Dixon, while Makita while face Dak Draper with the winners facing each other in the semifinals.

A video package is shown on Dante Caballero and Joe Keys.

Highlights are shown of Dante Caballero defeating Joe Keys.

A recap is shown of The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) defeating Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) and Soldiers Of Savagery (Kaun & Moses) before being attacked with steel chairs by The Kingdom's Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan at Manhattan Mayhem.

Highlights are shown of The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) brawling with The Kingdom's TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia at Summer Supercard.

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) are shown backstage. Bruiser says that Marseglia & O'Ryan have made the drunk guys really angry. Milonas says they will fight them anywhere, anytime, any place. Milonas says that The Bouncers will be standing tall and drinking tall ones.

Vinny Marseglia is shown backstage. Marseglia talks about the stuff that The Bouncers are doing is the kind of stuff he likes. Marseglia says if The Bouncers want to have fun, let's have fun.

Ian Riccaboni & Quinn McKay plug Global Wars.

Highlights are shown of Caristico, Soberano Jr. & Stuka Jr. defeating Barbaro Cavernario & Hechicero at Summer Supercard.

Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal make their entrances. Lifeblood's Mark Haskins & Bandido make their entrance.

Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Bandido)

Haskins takes Gresham to the mat with a single-leg takedown. Haskins locks in a key-lock, Gresham rolls forward to get out of it. Gresham goes for a waist-lock, Haskins reverses it into a wrist-lock. Gresham reverses that into a wrist-lock of his own. Haskins takes Gresham to the mat again with another single-leg takedown. Haskins pins Gresham for a two count. Later in the match, Bandido and Gresham exchange strikes. Bandido hits an uppercut on Gresham to send him to the mat.

Gresham immediately kips up and hits an Ensiguri on Bandido. Gresham hits the ropes. Bandido hits a Cutter on Gresham. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Bandido. Lethal goes for his Lethal Injection finisher, Bandido catches Lethal in a torture rack position. Bandido drops Lethal into a knee strike. Bandido hits his 21-Plex finisher on Lethal. Bandido hits a Senton to the outside on Gresham as Haskins locks in a Sharpshooter on Lethal. Lethal taps out.

Winners: Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Bandido

Matt Taven is shown backstage. Taven lists off PCO, Mark Haskins, Flip Gordon, Tracy Williams, Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Kenny King and Alex Shelley. Taven questions what they all have in common. Taven says that they all have gone down to the king. Taven says that the ROH title belt is staying with Matt Taven. Taven brings up Rush. Taven points to his hair and says he hasn't forgotten what he did, with his hair having been cut because of Rush. Taven says that was in Rush's hometown, that was on Rush's turf.

Taven says that this is his Kingdom. Taven says he has been waiting a long time for revenge. Taven talks about how defeating Rush will be the most joyous victory of them all. Taven says that Rush needs to get used to the ROH title being on his shoulder or his waist, because he's the greatest Ring Of Honor World Champion Of all time, because he's Matt Taven.

That's the show. They seem to be sticking with the new format of Ian Riccaboni & Quinn McKay hosting the show backstage with more backstage segments and only one or two matches per episode.