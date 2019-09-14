A video package is shown highlighting how the current ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor, ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) and ROH World Champion Matt Taven won their respective titles after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype tonight's main event of ROH World Champion Matt Taven, ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor & ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) versus The All-Stars Team of Jay Lethal, Rush, Kenny King & Jeff Cobb.

Highlights are shown of Joe Hendry's debut in Ring Of Honor with Hendry having interrupted an in-ring promo by Dalton Castle.

Quinn McKay is backstage with ROH World Champion Matt Taven, ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor & ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay). McKay says that they don't typically work together. Taven says that they are Champions for a reason. Taven tells McKay to take off her Melvin bow tie and show some respect to the greatest assembled Championship team of all time. Taven talks about captaining the team. The Champions start arguing as we head into a commercial break.

Highlights are shown of Haitian Sensation defeating Ken Dixon to advance in the Top Prospect Tournament.

Highlights are shown of Dak Draper defeating Makita to advance in the Top Prospect Tournament. Haitian Sensation will now face Dak Draper in the Semi-Finals, while Austin Gunn will face Dante Caballero in the other half of the Semi-Finals.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay throw to the main event.

Lanny Poffo, Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on commentary.



Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match:

ROH World Champion Matt Taven, ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor & ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. All-Stars (Jay Lethal, Rush, Kenny King & Jeff Cobb)

Taven and Cobb start the match. Cobb wants Rush. Cobb tags Rush in. Taven tags Jay in. They exchange waist-locks. Jay pushes Rush to the ropes. Jay hits a shoulder block on Rush. Rush hits a shoulder block on Jay. Rush sends Jay into the corner. Jay elbows Rush in the face. Rush head-butts Jay. Later in the match, King rolls Jay up for a three count to eliminate him. Taylor eventually hits his Greetings From 216 finisher on King. Taylor pins King to eliminate him from the match. Lethal eventually hits a Lethal Injection on Mark. Lethal pins Mark to eliminate him.

Taylor eventually hits his Greetings From 216 finisher on Lethal. Taylor pins Lethal for the elimination. Taven eventually strikes Rush's back with a chair, causing himself to be eliminated. Taylor eventually connects with a head-butt to Cobb. Cobb and Taylor exchange waist-locks. Rush is tagged in. Cobb hits a German Suplex on Taylor. Rush connects with a running forearm to Taylor. Rush hits his Bull's Horns finisher on Taylor. Rush pins Taylor for the win.

Winners And Sole Survivors: Rush & Jeff Cobb

Cobb goes for a handshake with Rush after the match. Rush kicks his hand away. Rush shoulder-checks Cobb as he exits the ring and the show comes to a close.

