A video package is shown highlighting Lifeblood's Bandido, Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams defeating Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) in a Street Fight after the usual ROH signature video package.

A recap is shown of Marty Scurll & PCO Of Villain Enterprises defeating Lifeblood's Mark Haskins & Bandido at Mass Hysteria.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype tonight's show.

Highlights are shown of ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) defeating The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) at Honor For All.

Marty Scurll of Villain Enterprises is shown backstage. Scurll says that it's funny that life has a habit of dragging you down. Scurll says that it's funny how he finds himself on top of the wrestling world, yet all he feels is frustration. Scurll calls Bandido one of the best wrestling in the world, yet he hides everything behind a mask. Scurll tells Bandido to look into his eyes, and questions if he, The Villain needs to hide anything. Scurll says the answer is no, yet tonight Bandido will find out why.

Bandido is shown backstage. Bandido says that tonight Marty is going to meet the most wanted in the world.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They talk about ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein.

Highlights are shown The Allure's Angelina Love defeating Sumie Sakai in Atlanta.

ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein is shown backstage. Klein talks about Angelina Love having said she would name the time and place that they would meet for the title. Klein tells Love to name the time and place. Klein says that she will show up but questions if Love will.

ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor is shown backstage. Taylor talks about how he will retain his title in Las Vegas. Taylor talks about being the baddest Champion we have seen.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They talk about Rhett Titus taking on Shaheem Ali.

Rhett Titus is shown at his home. Titus talks about how maybe his mind isn't in the right place and maybe he isn't focused. Titus questioned if things would be different if he hadn't previously take short cuts. Titus talks about how he's going to treat every match like it's his first and could be his last.

Coast To Coast's Shaheem Ali makes his entrance. Rhett Titus makes his entrance.

Rhett Titus vs. Shaheem Ali

They lock up. Titus takes Ali to the mat with a Fireman's Carry. Titus locks in an arm-lock on Ali. Ali gets out of it with an arm-drag on Titus. Titus hits an arm-drag on Ali. Later in the match, Ali hits a Frog Splash from off the top rope on Titus. Ali pins Titus for a one count. Ali strikes Titus several times. Ali ascends the turnbuckles. Ali goes for another Frog Splash, Titus rolls out of the way. Titus connects with a pair of running boot strikes in the corner to Ali. Titus hits a Tornado Kick on Ali. Titus pins Ali for the win.

Winner: Rhett Titus

ROH World Champion Matt Taven is shown backstage. Taven talks about his feud with Rush. Taven says that Vegas comes, Rush needs to remember that nothing happens unless he says so because he's Matt Taven.

Lifeblood's Bandido makes his entrance. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Marty Scurll of Villain Enterprises makes his entrance.

Marty Scurll vs. Bandido

Scurll and Bandido shake hands. Scurll takes Bandido to the mat with a waist-lock. Scurll pokes the eye of Bandido. Bandido strikes Scurll with his knee. Bandido superkicks Scurll. Scurll eventually goes for a Chicken-Wing. Bandido rolls backward to get out of it. Bandido hits a Standing Shooting Star Press on Scurll. Bandido pins Scurll for a two count. Bandido sets Scurll on the top turnbuckle.

Bandido lifts Scurll into a cross-body position and while holding him, hits a Moonsault off the top rope. Scurll locks in a Chicken Wing on Bandido. Bandido turns it into a pin attempt for a two count on Scurll. Scurll superkicks Bandido. Scurll clotheslines Bandido. Scurll hits a piledriver on Bandido. Scurll pins Bandido for a two count. Scurll hits his Black Flag finisher on Bandido. Scurll pins Bandido for the win.

Winner: Marty Scurll

Scurll celebrates as the show comes to a close.