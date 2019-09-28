A video package is shown highlighting PCO & Brody King of Villain Enterprises defeating Lifeblood's Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams) in Atlanta after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype the Death Before Dishonor pat-per view.

The Kingdom's Vinny Marseglia makes his entrance. Beer City Bruiser of The Bouncers makes his entrance from the bar.

Vinny Marseglia vs. Beer City Bruiser

Marseglia dropkicks Bruiser off the apron. Marseglia hits a Suicide Dive on Bruiser. Marseglia and Bruiser exchange strikes at ringside. Bruiser sends Marseglia into the ringside barrier. Bruiser goes for a cannonball from off the apron on to Marseglia at ringside, Marseglia moves out of the way. Marseglia jumps off the apron, Bruiser catches him. Bruiser Chokeslams Marseglia on the apron. Bruiser goes to the row of fans behind the announcers and has them move out of the way. Bruiser jumps over the announcers with a splash onto a bunch of security guards at ringside, with Marseglia having moved out of the way. Marseglia connects with a boot to the head of Bruiser as we head into a commercial break.

Bruiser eventually strikes Marseglia several times in the corner. Bruiser runs towards Marseglia, Marseglia sends Bruiser into an exposed turnbuckle. Marseglia hits a Springboard Cutter on Bruiser. Marseglia pins Bruiser for the win.

Winner: Vinny Marseglia

Ian Riccaboni hypes the Number One Contender Tournament involving Mark Haskins, Colt Cabana, Dalton Castle, Kenny King, Bandido, Marty Scurll, PCO and Jay Lethal.

Highlights are shown of The Allure's Angelina Love defeating Damaris Dawkins, Jenny Rose & Sumie Sakai at Honor For All.

Quinn McKay is backstage with The Alkure's Mandy Leon & Angelina Love. McKay talks about Love having had a match and stealing the victory. Love questions what else she needs to do to prover herself around here. Love asks if she got the one, two, three. Love answers that yes she did. McKay brings up the fact that The Allure has been using hairspray. Leon tells McKay to get her eyes checked as Love takes her glasses and puts them on. Leon says the only hairspray is in their hair. Love puts McKay's glasses back on McKay. Love tells McKay to get her ugly glasses checked before she starts making false accusations on people she doesn't want to mess with. Leon takes McKay's glasses as she and Love make their exit.

Joe Hendry is shown checking in from The Prestigious Shopping Network. Hendry talks about Dalton Castle tweeting trash in reference to his World Champ T-Shirt. Hendry says that at first it hurt his feelings. Hendry says Castle was upset because he didn't get him a T-Shirt. Hendry shows a T-Shirt for Dalton Castle that reads 2nd best. Hendry talks about his World Champ T-Shirt being a statement of intent.

Highlights are shown of Rush confronting ROH World Champion Matt Taven at Summer Supercard.

Lifeblood's Mark Haskins & Bandido make their entrance. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Marty Scurll & Brody King of Villain Enterprises make their entrance. The winning team of the next match will receive an ROH Tag Team Championship Match at Death Before Dishonor.

Villain Enterpises (Marty Scurll & Brody King) vs. Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Bandido)

Bandido goes for a handshake with Scurll. Scurll tags King in. Bandido and King lock up. King pushes Bandido to the mat. Bandido takes King to the mat with a double leg takedown after failing to do so with an attempted single leg takedown. Bandido ducks a clothesline attempt by King. Bandido goes for a head-scissors, King cartwheels out of it. King hits a Hurricanruna on Bandido. Bandido sweeps the leg of King. Bandido pins King for a one count. King sweeps the leg of Bandido and pins him for a one count. King and Bandido both go for dropkicks on each other.

King goes for a handshake with Bandido, Scurll attacks him from behind. Later in the match, Haskins stomps on the back of Scurll. Haskins snaps the finger of Scurll. Haskins rolls Scurll into a Fireman's Carry position. Scurll gets out of it and pushes Haskins into Bandido. Scurll goes for the Chicken-Wing. Haskins rolls backward into a pin attempt on Scurll for a two count. Haskins hitsa Falcon Arrow on Scurll. King breaks a pin attempt on Scurll by Haskins. King strikes Bandido. Bandido and Haskins send King into Scurll. Bandido and Scurll clothesline King out of the ring. Bandido hits his 21-Plex on Scurll. Haskins locks in a Sharpshooter on Scurll as Bandido hits a Senton to the outside on King. Scurll taps out.

Winners: Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Bandido)

The Death Before Dishonor card is hyped.

Rush is shown backstage. Rush talks about he will be the next Champion. Rush says remember that nothing happens, unless he says so. The show comes to a close.