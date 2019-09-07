ROH Global Wars: Chicago was tonight at the Odeum Expo Center. In the main event, ROH World Champion Matt Taven defeated Volador Jr.
Below are the full results:
* Austin Gunn defeated Dante Caballero
* Joe Hendry vs. ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor ends in a draw.
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defeated Rey Bucanero and Hechicero and The Bouncers
* Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated PJ Black and Okumura
* Royce Isaacs and Thomas Latimer defeated PCO and Brody King (c) (NWA Tag Team Championship Match)
* Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham, and Jay Lethal defeated Triton, Carístico, and Stuka Jr.
* Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon, Brody King, and PCO) defeated Lifeblood (Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins)
* Jenny Rose & Sumie Sakai defeated The Allure
* Rush defeated Barbaro Cavernario
* Colt Cabana defeated Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll, and Kenny King
* Matt Taven (c) defeated Volador Jr. (ROH World Championship Match)
Tomorrow's Global Wars will be at the Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Below is the card for the event:
* LifeBlood (Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins) vs. The Briscoes and Barbaro Cavernario
* Triton vs. PJ Black vs. and Flip Gordon
* Caristico, Stuka Jr., and Volador Jr. vs. Okumura, Hechicero, and Rey Bucanero
* Rush and Jeff Cobb vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vincent Marseglia)
* The Allure vs. Kelly Klein and Stacy Shadows
* The Bouncers vs. Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO)
* Silas Young and Josh Woods vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
* Marty Scurll vs. Joe Hendry