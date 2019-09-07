ROH Global Wars: Chicago was tonight at the Odeum Expo Center. In the main event, ROH World Champion Matt Taven defeated Volador Jr.

Below are the full results:

* Austin Gunn defeated Dante Caballero

* Joe Hendry vs. ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor ends in a draw.

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defeated Rey Bucanero and Hechicero and The Bouncers

* Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated PJ Black and Okumura

* Royce Isaacs and Thomas Latimer defeated PCO and Brody King (c) (NWA Tag Team Championship Match)

* Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham, and Jay Lethal defeated Triton, Carístico, and Stuka Jr.

* Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon, Brody King, and PCO) defeated Lifeblood (Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins)

* Jenny Rose & Sumie Sakai defeated The Allure

* Rush defeated Barbaro Cavernario

* Colt Cabana defeated Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll, and Kenny King

* Matt Taven (c) defeated Volador Jr. (ROH World Championship Match)

Tomorrow's Global Wars will be at the Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Below is the card for the event:

* LifeBlood (Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins) vs. The Briscoes and Barbaro Cavernario

* Triton vs. PJ Black vs. and Flip Gordon

* Caristico, Stuka Jr., and Volador Jr. vs. Okumura, Hechicero, and Rey Bucanero

* Rush and Jeff Cobb vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vincent Marseglia)

* The Allure vs. Kelly Klein and Stacy Shadows

* The Bouncers vs. Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO)

* Silas Young and Josh Woods vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* Marty Scurll vs. Joe Hendry