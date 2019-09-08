Tonight's Global Wars was at the Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the main event, Rush and Jeff Cobb defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vincent Marseglia).

Below are the full results:

* Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) defeated The Bouncers

* ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor defeated Dysfunction

* Kelly Klein and Stacy Shadows defeated The Allure

* Marty Scurll defeated Joe Hendry

* Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* PJ Black defeated Flip Gordon and Triton

* Caristico defeated Stuka Jr, Volador Jr, Okumura, Hechicero, and Rey Bucanero

* LifeBlood (Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins) defeated The Briscoes and Barbaro Cavernario

* Rush and Jeff Cobb defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vincent Marseglia)