ROH Global Wars: Dearborn went down last night as ROH is currently on the road with the stars of CMLL. In the main event, Bandido defeated Jay Briscoe, below are the full results.

* Dak Draper defeated Haitian Sensation (Top Prospect Tournament Semis)

* Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated The Bouncers

* Rush defeated Triton

* Mark Haskins defeated Rhett Titus

* Kenny King defeated Jeff Cobb and Tracy Williams (Number One Contender to the ROH Television Title)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeated Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, PCO, and Flip Gordon) defeated Team CMLL (Barbaro Cavernario, Rey Bucanero, Hechicero, and Okumura)

* Volador Jr. and Stuka Jr. defeated Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia

* Bandido (with Mark Haskins) defeated Jay Briscoe (with Mark Briscoe)

Tonight the tour will continue in Chicago, below is the lineup.

* Dante Caballero vs. Austin Gunn

* Joe Hendry vs. Shane Taylor

* The Briscoes vs. Rey Bucanero and Hechicero vs. The Bouncers

* Silas Young and Josh Woods vs. PJ Black and Okumura

* Triton, Carístico, and Stuka Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham, and Jay Lethal

* Lifeblood (Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins) vs. Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon, Brody King, and PCO)

* Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King

* Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Volador Jr. (ROH World Championship)