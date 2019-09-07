ROH Global Wars: Dearborn went down last night as ROH is currently on the road with the stars of CMLL. In the main event, Bandido defeated Jay Briscoe, below are the full results.
* Dak Draper defeated Haitian Sensation (Top Prospect Tournament Semis)
* Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated The Bouncers
* Rush defeated Triton
* Mark Haskins defeated Rhett Titus
* Kenny King defeated Jeff Cobb and Tracy Williams (Number One Contender to the ROH Television Title)
* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeated Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry
* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, PCO, and Flip Gordon) defeated Team CMLL (Barbaro Cavernario, Rey Bucanero, Hechicero, and Okumura)
* Volador Jr. and Stuka Jr. defeated Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia
* Bandido (with Mark Haskins) defeated Jay Briscoe (with Mark Briscoe)
Tonight the tour will continue in Chicago, below is the lineup.
* Dante Caballero vs. Austin Gunn
* Joe Hendry vs. Shane Taylor
* The Briscoes vs. Rey Bucanero and Hechicero vs. The Bouncers
* Silas Young and Josh Woods vs. PJ Black and Okumura
* Triton, Carístico, and Stuka Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham, and Jay Lethal
* Lifeblood (Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins) vs. Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon, Brody King, and PCO)
* Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King
* Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario
* Matt Taven (c) vs. Volador Jr. (ROH World Championship)
