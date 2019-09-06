Ring of Honor announced today that Mark Briscoe will be returning to action tomorrow in Chicago for Global Wars Espectacular.
As it was noted before Mark Briscoe missed the CMLL Gran Prix because of a knee injury.
Tomorrow's match will be a triple threat match between the ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, The Bouncers, and CMLL stars Rey Bucanero and Hechicero. The match will be Mark Briscoe's first match back since his knee injury.
TRIPLE THREAT TAG TEAM MATCH SIGNED FOR CHICAGO TOMORROW NIGHT!— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 6, 2019
Read More: https://t.co/AgY18FUAqd
?? https://t.co/uLwsWjezCe
Streaming LIVE For #HonorClub! https://t.co/vS7fcMBTTh or download the #ROHApp pic.twitter.com/lACZFi7OI8