Ring of Honor announced today that Mark Briscoe will be returning to action tomorrow in Chicago for Global Wars Espectacular.

As it was noted before Mark Briscoe missed the CMLL Gran Prix because of a knee injury.

Tomorrow's match will be a triple threat match between the ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, The Bouncers, and CMLL stars Rey Bucanero and Hechicero. The match will be Mark Briscoe's first match back since his knee injury.