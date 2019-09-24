Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper is now official for WWE Hell In a Cell.
The match was made after tonight's SmackDown saw Rowan defeat Bryan in singles action. The post-match angle saw Reigns save Bryan from a double team attack.
WWE Hell In a Cell takes place on October 6 from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. Below is the current announced card:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)
Hell In a Cell for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper