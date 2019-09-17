- Above is E!'s new promo for the return of WWE Total Divas. As noted, the 9th season of Total Divas will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm ET. This season will feature Carmella, Deville, Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Naomi, and Nia Jax. The Bella Twins will also appear in supporting roles.

- ECW Press has announced a new book about WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant on their website. "The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of André the Giant" is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2020. The hardcover book will include 550 pages. Below is the synopsis for the book, written by Pat Laprade and Bertrand Hébert:

A definitive and exhaustive biography Is there a way to find truth in the stuff of legend? You may think you know André the Giant — but who was André Roussimoff? This comprehensive biography addresses the burning questions, outrageous stories, and common misconceptions about his height, his weight, his drawing power as a superstar, and his seemingly unparalleled capacity for food and alcohol. But more importantly, The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of André the Giant transports readers beyond the smoke and mirrors of professional wrestling into the life of a real man. Born in France, André worked on his family's farm until he was 18, when he moved to Paris to pursue professional wrestling. A truly extraordinary figure, André went on to become an international icon and world traveler, all while battling acromegaly. While his disorder is what made him a giant and a household name, it's also what caused his untimely death at 46. With exhaustive research, exclusive interviews with family and friends, and an exploration of André's amazing in-ring career and the indelible mark he left on pop culture, Laprade and Hébert have crafted the most complete portrait of a modern-day mythical being.

- Disney has announced that Roman Reigns will be one of the celebrities guest starring in season 3 of their "Elena of Avalor" cartoon. The third season premieres on Monday, October 7 on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. As seen below, Reigns was announced along with John Leguizamo, Taye Diggs and others.

It was first revealed in August 2018 that Reigns had recorded for the show.