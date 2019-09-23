- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Brock Lesnar's greatest SmackDown moments. Lesnar will wrestle his first blue brand match in 15 years when he challenges WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in the main event of the SmackDown Fox premiere on October 4, which is also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special. The big event will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Kairi Sane turns 31 years old today while veteran WWE SmackDown Superstar Matt Hardy turns 45 and WWE NXT Superstar Angel Garza turns 27.

- As seen below, Roman Reigns is featured on the November 2019 issue of Inked magazine, which is in stores now. Stephanie McMahon revealed the cover on Twitter.

Stephanie quoted Reigns and wrote, "'For me, [the tattoo] represents our culture.' [email protected] covers @InkedMag this October for their health & wellness issue and talks about the importance of his tattoos and his hard fought battle back from leukemia. Issue on newsstands everywhere today!"

