- Above is the latest episode of Ronda Rousey's Dojo from Rousey's personal YouTube channel. The 8th Judo lesson features Rousey going through a basic osoto judo technique for aspiring judokas.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to recap his busy week in New York City, which included SmackDown at Madison Square Garden and the beatdown from Erick Rowan. Reigns noted that he's "got something" for Rowan in their No DQ match at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

"An eventful two days in NYC, crazy shows @TheGarden, and time spent with some amazing #ConnorCure Superstars. @ERICKROWAN made his move on #SDLive, I got something for him at #WWEClash," Reigns wrote. You can see the full tweet below:

An eventful two days in NYC, crazy shows @TheGarden, and time spent with some amazing #ConnorCure Superstars. @ERICKROWAN made his move on #SDLive, I got something for him at #WWEClash. #NoDQ #BigDogFight — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 12, 2019

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair moderated a panel at the 2019 WORLDZ conference in Long Beach, California on Wednesday. The conference is billed as a "a cultural marketing summit and community uniting the top global brands, startups and creators."

Stephanie wrote on Twitter, "I had the privilege of moderating a panel with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE at WORLDZ - two women paving the way for younger generations to realize their full potential. Thank you for your honesty and for being such forces of nature! #Worldz2019"

As seen below, Stephanie was also honored with a Titan Award from WORLDZ earlier in the week. The Titan Awards at WORLDZ recognize people for their philanthropic endeavors and other work in the related industries.

