WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will come face to face during Tuesday's SmackDown episode from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The storyline is that Reigns wants to "clear the air" with Bryan following weeks of tension between the two. As noted, Bryan has been working as a babyface at recent WWE live events and there's speculation on WWE doing Reigns and Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper at WWE Hell In a Cell.

Below is the announcement for SmackDown: