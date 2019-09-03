WWE has just announced Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

We should hear more on the match during tonight's SmackDown episode. Stay tuned for live coverage at 8pm ET.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Chad Gable or Andrade

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

To Be Confirmed After Challenges Were Issued:

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)