WWE has officially announced Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan for next Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere.

The match was first revealed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Reigns vs. Rowan will take place on what is also the final SmackDown episode before the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, where Reigns will team with Daniel Bryan to face Rowan and Luke Harper in tag team action.

Below is the updated line-up for next Friday's big blue brand premiere on FOX, which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles from 8-10pm ET. This is also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Erick Rowan vs. Roman Reigns

* Appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young

Stay tuned for updates on next Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere.