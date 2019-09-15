Although there are currently ten title matches at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions, @WrestleVotes is reporting, as of yesterday morning, the run down in Stamford had Roman Reigns versus Erick Rowan (No DQ Match) set to be the main event.
The report also stressed it was as of yesterday and anything could change between now and then, although there must be a reason why it was put there in the first place.
On this past Tuesday's SmackDown, Rowan and Reigns got into a major brawl with Rowan throwing a jib camera into Reigns, which you can see in the video above.
Below is what tonight's full lineup looks like, be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage, beginning at 6 pm ET.
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
NO DQ MATCH
Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan