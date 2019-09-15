Although there are currently ten title matches at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions, @WrestleVotes is reporting, as of yesterday morning, the run down in Stamford had Roman Reigns versus Erick Rowan (No DQ Match) set to be the main event.

The report also stressed it was as of yesterday and anything could change between now and then, although there must be a reason why it was put there in the first place.

On this past Tuesday's SmackDown, Rowan and Reigns got into a major brawl with Rowan throwing a jib camera into Reigns, which you can see in the video above.

Below is what tonight's full lineup looks like, be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage, beginning at 6 pm ET.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

NO DQ MATCH

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan