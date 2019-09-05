- WWE SmackDown Superstar Asuka has launched her own YouTube channel, KanaChanTV. Below is her first video, which has her playing the Super Mario Maker 2 video game.

- As noted, WWE recently helped Batista land a playable character in the Gears of War 5 video game. His playable character will be available after WWE Clash of Champions goes off the air on September 15. WWE has released a behind-the-scenes look at The Animal's Gears 5 photo shoot, seen below:

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter this week and issued a warning to Erick Rowan ahead of their Clash of Champions match on September 15. As noted, this week's SmackDown saw Rowan admit to being behind the recent Reigns attacks, before taking out Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Reins wrote, "Worst mistake you made was only knocking me down...not out. Less than two weeks... #WWEClash"

You can see Reigns' full tweet below: