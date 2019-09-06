- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Zack and Curt Figure It Out" with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins visiting Collectors Marketplace in Phoenix, where they find a rare figure of WWE Hall of Famer Big Boss Man.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman turns 36 years old today while former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall turns 39, former WWE star Low Ki turns 40, former WCW US Tag Team Champion The Barbarian turns 61 and WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter turns 58.

- WWE has moved Ronda Rousey to their Alumni roster. She had been listed on the current Superstars page but that was changed this week. Rousey has been away from WWE since the WrestleMania 35 main event, focusing on starting a family with Travis Browne and doing some acting. There's no word yet on when Rousey will be back, but she was expected back by some before WrestleMania 36.

On a related note, Rousey and Browne recently celebrated their two year wedding anniversary. Browne posted the following to Instagram to celebrate: