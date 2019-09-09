Bellator heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson have a bit of a rivalry already dating back to their time together in the UFC. At Bellator 226 this past weekend, that boiled over to Bellator, with the two nearly coming to blows after the main event.

Bader was defending his heavyweight title against Cheick Kongo live on DAZN from the SAP Center in San Jose. Jackson, who has trained with Kongo, watched as the bout was stopped in the first round due to an accidental eye-poke landed by the former Ultimate Fighter winner. From there, it became a new opponent in Jackson, who previously held the UFC light heavyweight title.

"I was walking out and then there was this big, fat guy there where the gate opens," Bader said. "He said something and I finally understood (what he said). Then he was trying to fight me and I didn't even know what was going on."

Bader, who scored a decision victory over Jackson at UFC 144, added that "I said, 'Do you want this again?' Obviously it would be a super heavyweight. It would be easier than the Kongo fight."