Former ECW Heavyweight Champion has bounced around a bit on the indies over the last decade but he recently made his return to Impact Wrestling alongside his buddy Rob Van Dam.

Sabu talked about the early days of ECW and more when he joined the Cut The Promo Wrestling Podcast.

"Nobody knew what they were capable of," Sabu said of ECW. "Everybody thinks ECW was a plan; it was not a plan, it happened. I happened to be at the same place at the right time as Paul Heyman and he said go out and do anything you want. So I did and I got over."

Sabu infamously engaged in a brutal and bloody feud with Terry Funk while in ECW including a no-rope-barbed-wire match which tore open his bicep. Sabu also won his second ECW World Title off Funk and he talked about what the hardcore legend means to him.

"Terry Funk was great because he's the first guy who was of his age and generation that accepted my wrestling," revealed Sabu. "All I had to do was ask him to catch me or move and he did it. Most other guys would definitely move and they wouldn't catch me at all. I didn't expect it from them and I didn't expect it out of him, but he did that and that changed my whole outlook on him and everything."

Sabu had a brief run in WWE where he was a part of their attempted revival of ECW by making it a separate brand. The idea didn't go over that well with the fans or the wrestlers and Sabu discussed "ECW on WWE."

"The first few months were fine because it went the way I thought it was where they would let us run with the ball like with the One Night Stand PPV," stated Sabu. "But it was half WWE and half us and they forced it that way like Randy Orton was on our show and I like Randy Orton, but they brought us in and said we trust you guys. But then when we did the big show we'd bring in these WWE guys so even if we did good, we would not get credit for it."