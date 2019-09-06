WWE has announced a Four Horsewomen tag team match for Monday's RAW episode from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will team up to face Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

This tag team match will take place just days before Banks challenges Lynch at WWE Clash of Champions, and Flair challenges Bayley.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's show from MSG, which will be the Clash of Champions go-home edition:

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match

* Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik

* King of the Ring Quarterfinals Triple Threat: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin moderates the Clash of Champions Universal Title match contract signing between RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

Rachel Miller contributed to this article.