- Above is a live WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. She's joined by Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, plus Mike Rome, Kayla Braxton, Sarah Schreiber and others.

The stream begins shortly after the 5:00 mark. They did an angle where Braxton upset Banks at around the 27:45 mark. Braxton interrupted the segment to break the news of the WWE Draft, and asked if they were concerned about ending up on the same show or possibly having to face other. Banks took an issue with Braxton's comments and mocked her. After the awkward moment, Bayley went on about how she and Banks are running the division now. Cathy sent us to a clip from Banks' new WWE Chronicle special and, they came back to just Rome and Cathy at a loss for words after Banks and Bayley walked out.

"I don't know either of those women," Cathy said. "They did look confident, it's just frustrating to see. But... you know, that's what we deal with here at WWE now."

Tonight's Clash pay-per-view will see Bayley defend her title against Charlotte Flair while Banks challenges RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Roode and Ziggler will try to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

- WWE has published a list of 10 reasons why WWE NXT on the USA Network will be must-see viewing for fans. The list mentions this week's premiere, which will feature Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight plus a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way with Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim and Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, plus NXT General Manager William Regal and how he makes his presence felt, surprise appearances such as Breezang or Cesaro, and more.

The full list looks like this:

- As seen below, Chad Gable took to Twitter today and released another one of his own vignettes to promote Monday's King of the Ring tournament finals on RAW in Knoxville, TN. Gable will be going up against Baron Corbin with the winner being crowned King of the Ring.