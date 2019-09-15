- Above is the live WWE Clash of Champions Preview featuring Sasha Banks, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. The stream will begin at 2:30 pm ET.

- Last night, WWE Chronicle: Sasha Banks aired on the WWE Network, following her recent return to the WWE. Banks commented after the show aired, "I am not afraid I was born to do this." Banks will go for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at tonight's PPV against Becky Lynch. Chronicle will air again tonight right after Clash of Champions.

I am not afraid I was born to do this. #WWEChronicle — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 15, 2019

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Charlotte, The Miz, and Peyton Royce.