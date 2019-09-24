- WWE posted this video of Kane delivering an address to promote his new autobiography, titled "Mayor Kane: My Life In Wrestling and Politics." The book will be released by Center Street on November 26 and the hardcover edition includes 304 pages. You can order the book at a sale price by clicking here.

"MAYOR KANE is the surprising and inspiring story of how former WWE Champion Glenn "Kane" Jacobs became the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs was inspired to pursue politics by popular libertarian figures such as former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, Republican Senator Rand Paul, Fox News' Judge Andrew Napolitano and others as he works to improve his community and implements conservative policies in East Tennessee.

Before becoming Mayor Kane, Glenn "Kane" Jacobs was one of WWE's top Superstars for over two decades and traveled the globe with the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Ric Flair, and many others. Best known for his work with The Undertaker as the "Brothers of Destruction", Jacobs later reinvented himself with WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan as part of "Team Hell No" and still makes the occasional appearance on WWE programming to this day.

The wrestler-turned-politician hasn't hung up his wrestling boots yet. Politics is a contact sport and Jacobs is using his wrestling skills in that arena. Jacobs believes strongly in conservative principles, and he's working hard to implement them in Tennessee."

- Sasha Banks took to Twitter to troll fans ahead of her match SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley against Charlotte Flair and Carmella on tonight's SmackDown.

Banks, who recently returned to WWE action after being away for several months, wrote, "I need a vacation"

I need a vacation September 24, 2019

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will also feature Shane McMahon inviting Kevin Owens to discuss their lawsuit and possibly settle it. Shane tweeted about the invite.

He wrote, "This is an important time for @WWE and its Superstars. We can not afford to have distractions therefore I am inviting @FightOwensFight to #SDLive tonight so we can settle this lawsuit once and for all."

Owens responded, "Ok."

