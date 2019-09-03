- WWE will be raising money for Connor's Cure during the month of September, which is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. As seen on this week's RAW and SmackDown, Superstars will be wearing special merchandise and there will be Connor's Cure promotional material in the arenas. Fans are encouraged to donate at ConnorTheCrusher.com or purchase the special merchandise through WWE Shop. Above is a new promo for the 2019 Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month campaign.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia saw Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team.

- Tonight's SmackDown saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley come together after Bayley's heel turn on Monday's RAW, which saw Banks look on as Bayley destroyed RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch with a steel chair. SmackDown saw Banks and Bayley take turns on Charlotte Flair with a chair.

Banks took to Twitter after the show and commented on her bond with Bayley.

She wrote, "Because there's no stronger connection"

Bayley will defend against Flair at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15. Banks will challenge Lynch that same night.

You can see Banks' full tweet below along with video from tonight's SmackDown segment: