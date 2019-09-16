- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this new WWE Now video. You can read our detailed recap from the event by clicking here.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler took to Twitter today to reveal his favorite King of the Ring, as Chad Gable and Baron Corbin prepare to battle on RAW in the finals of the KOTR tournament to be crowned the 2019 King. Lawler named the late Owen Hart as his favorite.

"There have been many @WWE Kings of the Ring, but this guy was my favorite! #OwenHart," Lawler wrote.

Owen won the KOTR tournament in 1994. Despite being "The King" for many years, Lawler never won WWE's King of the Ring tournament. You can see his full tweet below:

- Sasha Banks took to Twitter this afternoon and indicated that she may have been late to the building.

She tagged Vince McMahon and tweeted, "Lol sorry @VinceMcMahon I'm here, thank you #Raw"

The GIF included a caption that says, "Me showing up 2 hours after I said I was 5 mins away..."

It's possible that Banks was just joking around with fans on Twitter today. She tagged Vince in another tweet late last night after WWE announced the storyline fine of $10,000 to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for the accidental chair shot to the referee at Clash of Champions during the title defense against Banks.

Banks re-tweeted the storyline fine announcement and wrote, "Thank you @VinceMcMahon [check mark] [thumbs up emoji] [raised fist emoji]"

As noted earlier today, Banks vs. Lynch is expected to take place at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on October 6, inside the Cell. You can see Banks' tweets below: