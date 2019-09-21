The recently posted WWE Chronicle, on the WWE Network, focused on Sasha Banks and touched upon a multitude of interesting subjects. During the documentary, Banks spoke openly about the day of her comeback to the WWE after four months away following depression.

"It didn't feel real," Banks said. "It just felt like the week before it wasn't finalized and then the call came a couple of days later, with flights and it was back to it just like that.

"It was such a long day, I had to hide on a bus and sit and wait until the time was right. I hadn't put on the gear in a long time, I was trying to fix a wig on top of another wig and trying to figure everything out, it was crazy.

"Wrestling makes me feel like I am a superhero. It makes me feel complete, safe and like I just belong. Like I am meant for this and I am supposed to do this and that's why I say I am not afraid, I was born to do this. I really do believe I was born to be here."

In the buildup to her return, Banks visited the WWE Performance Center and reminisced on her time there. Emotional, she remembered the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a perennial figure in the makeup of the early days of the Performance Center.

"This place brings back so many insane memories," Banks explained. "We used to sit with Dusty and I remember my last promo before I left FCW I introduced 'The Boss' character and then we went on a little break to move here to the Performance Center in Orlando.

"I remember people questioning me and the character but Dusty was the only person to say 'baby, this is it, we're gonna keep on working on it.' He was incredible. He made so many people believe in themselves when others didn't. A lot of people can tell you, you won't make it, you're not good enough and sometimes you just need to hear that one voice to tell you that you are good enough.

"I also learned don't put your dreams on other people because your dreams are your dreams and my dreams are mine.

"I'm very proud of myself and because I got to step away and take everything in, I am stronger than ever before. My dreams are clearer than ever before."

Banks disappeared from WWE TV after her and partner Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. However, she returned in August without warning attacking Natalya. This lead to her first match being against Natalya on RAW.

"Can't believe I haven't had a match in four months," Banks said reflecting on the contest. "It felt good. It felt good to have people cheer me but leave with people booing me.

"It feels so frickin' good. It's crazy that you want people to hate you, but I know I did my job right."

