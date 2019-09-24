- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of WWE NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, looking at last week's big win over The Velveteen Dream and how he won the title for his son and wife, Marina Shafir.

- WWE has officially changed Baron Corbin's name to "King Corbin" on the RAW roster. Corbin is now using "THE KING" as his name on social media. Corbin became the 2019 King of the Ring by defeating Chad Gable in last week's KOTR final. Gable won the rematch by DQ on last night's RAW.

- As noted, Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss has been announced for next Monday's RAW season premiere episode. Banks took to Twitter today and thanked Vince McMahon for the match.

She wrote, "Thank you, @VinceMcMahon"

Banks has tagged the WWE Chairman in several of her recent tweets since returning. You can see the most recent tweet below: