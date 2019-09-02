Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is now official for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Tonight's RAW saw Banks propose the match and Lynch accepted, declaring The Boss vs. The Man official for the pay-per-view.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Chad Gable or Andrade

To Be Confirmed After Challenges Were Issued:

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)