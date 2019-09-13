- WWE posted this video of Rey Mysterio showing off his new WWE Network Spotlight Mattel action figure, which hits Target stores this fall. The figure is based on Rey's appearance at WWE No Mercy 2008, where he put his mask on the line against Kane.

- Per the WWE Network schedule, it's now confirmed that the weekly WWE NXT TV episodes will air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET each Thursday night, instead of 8pm.

The two-hour episode will air live each Wednesday night, beginning September 18. The September 18 and 25 episodes will see the first hour air on the USA Network while the second hour airs on the WWE Network, but both hours will air on USA beginning with the October 2 episode. The full two-hour episode will premiere on the WWE Network at 10pm ET the next night, Thursday.

- As noted, a new WWE Chronicle documentary will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow, Saturday, at 8pm ET. The special will focus on Sasha Banks and her recent return. The doc will air again on the main WWE Network stream after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Below is a quick promo for the new episode: