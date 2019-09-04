- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode, featuring Piper Niven vs. Rhea Ripley and Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala.

- MLB's Boston Red Sox celebrated WWE Night at Fenway Park on Tuesday night for their game against the Minnesota Twins. As seen below, Ricochet appeared for the fans and also threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Was so much fun!!! https://t.co/bYY0v9v5YR — WWE's resident Superhero ?? (@KingRicochet) September 4, 2019

- Scott Dawson took to Twitter today and commented on how The Revival and Randy Orton once again took out WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on SmackDown last night. Dawson wrote that their new alliance is strong enough to carry the rest of the roster. He also tagged Fox.

"After #WWEClash, the rest of the roster can jump on our backs. We're strong enough to carry all of y'all. @FOXTV @WWE You're welcome for the money you're about to make," Dawson wrote.

