WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-PAC" Waltman took to his 1, 2, 360 Podcast this week to look back at the memorable rivalry he had with Razor Ramon that occurred in 1993. Waltman explained how Vince McMahon and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson contacted him with a detailed plan about how things would unfold - from the squash match losses to his surprise victory over Razor that shocked the world.

"I had a lot going on [at the time] and I also had a New Japan tour for a Super Junior tournament, so I kinda had options. But I never thought I would get hired by WWE. I never thought they would even consider me. So I had the tryout, and I am at home waiting; it seemed like forever till they called. Then one day I pick up the phone and it's Vince, and he runs this whole Razor Ramon story by me.

"Pat Patterson is on the line with him and they're laying the whole thing out exactly how it happened," Waltman continued. "And I even mentioned, 'Well I have this Japan tour.' And they're like, 'Okay, well we'll have Scott doing the promos, challenging me to a re-match.' [They're] putting the money up until eventually it's too much for me to pass up. Vince asks me what I think of it, and obviously I am blown away by the whole thing. Everyone else when they come into WWE, they just get three weeks of vignettes and some squash matches, and it was so much greater the way I was brought in."

As exciting as live TV can be, it also comes with it's unpredictable challenges. Waltman described one such challenge, remembering when he slipped and fell during a $10,000 rematch with Razor. This mishap would result in little help from Vince and a demand for the two competitors to improvise a new ending.

"So I am supposed to hit him - BOOM!, down he goes. And that's when I am supposed to grab the money and haul ass out the door. But when I slip and fall, it's like, 'Oh s--t, now what?' When I did that and Scott goes, 'Now what?' Scott looked over for some sort of direction from Vince. And Vince just put his head down like this," Waltman said as he gestured his head. "Basically, you're on your own now, we're live, and this needs to get done before we get off the air. So Scott rolls me back in and it's like, if I beat him, he's f--ked. That's his thought.

"So Scott was going to let me beat him again, he was just trying to think of something like a schoolboy or a small package, and I went, 'Moonsault.' Somehow I spit out moonsault and he goes, 'Just like before?' and I go, 'Ah ha', and it was the best moonsault I ever did. When I hit him with it, he was going to let me pin him again," Sean continued. "As Earl Hebner is down for the count, he's going, 'Kick Out!' So Scott kicks out, and then it's like, what the f--k now? Right? And they're both going, 'Get the Money! Get the money!' I grab the money and there's ten thousand in there too; I don't know why they thought they should put ten thousand in there, but they did. And I am caring the money bag and I am still so f--ken out of it, just out of my feet. I am going through the curtain and I don't know if I hear some people warning me or whatever. Scott was about ready to take my head off, he would have had too. And somehow I put it into overdrive just as he takes a swipe, and out I go and he misses me. Everything turned out and if we didn't figure that out, who knows what would have happened to my career."