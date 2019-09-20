- Above is the latest episode of "I Just Love Kicks" from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, hosted by Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The 39th episode features Kofi looking at Nike Air Zoom Freak 1s from basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, which have a "Coming To America" theme.

- One of the unfortunate topics coming out of Wednesday's WWE NXT episode was technical issues fans dealt with when signing on to the WWE Network for the second hour. Social media was full of complaints from fans who were unable to access the service for the first few minutes of the second hour. Thanks to reader Sam Goldstein for sending the following e-mail he received back from WWE Network Support after the episode went off the air:

"You may have experienced a technical issue with WWE Network earlier this evening. The matter has been resolved, and you can now access the Network and watch tonight's episode of NXT on demand. We apologize for any inconvenience."

It will be interesting to see if WWE has these issues resolved before next Wednesday's episode, which will also see the second hour air on the WWE Network. Both hours will air on the USA Network beginning with the October 2 episode.

- Last night's NXT live event from Daytona Beach, Florida saw Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel) defeat The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker) in a six-man main event. Our correspondent noted that this was one of the best NXT live event matches they'd ever seen, after attending the Florida shows for several years now.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was in attendance for last night's show, and he also praised the match on twitter.

"Imperium vs Forgotten Sons f---kng killed it in the Main Event 6 Man Tag at tonight's #NXT live event in Daytona," Waltman wrote.

You can see Waltman's full tweet below: