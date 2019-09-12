Major League Wrestling confirmed earlier today that Septimo Dragon has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Septimo Dragon has been called one of 2019's breakout luchadores in Mexico. He's wrestled in several top Mexican organizations like The Crash.

He will be making his MLW Fusion debut this month.

Séptimo Dragón signs multi-year deal with Major League Wrestling - https://t.co/GLA5z6aLS6 pic.twitter.com/HlVYrY8igK — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 12, 2019

Very busy day! Just wrapping at the office now... and locking in another big city for @MLW to come to (stay tuned).



As for who we signed... Séptimo Dragón. When you see him on #MLWFusion later this month you'll love him. Cutting edge luchador - top level athlete. https://t.co/k210jK87Nd — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) September 13, 2019



